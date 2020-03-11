1:1 Mandarin Chewable Troches
Pucks is a small batch medicated confection company best known for its gelatin based gummies, produced completely from scratch. The Pucks Pm is formulated as a sleep aid gummy with a 3:1 CBD/THC ratio. Each gummy contains 15mg of CBD and 5mg of THC with an additional 5mg of melatonin per gummy. These gummies are also infused with Chamomile extract and essence of lavender to assist in a synergistic effect. The natural mixed berry flavor pairs perfectly with chamomile and based off patient feedback we think our retailers will be more than pleased!
on March 11th, 2020
AWESOME for good sleep if you have back pain, insomnia or just have trouble sleeping this will help. Try 1/2 at first JARS at Metro center has them for $26
on December 24th, 2019
I have severe back pain. I take these at night to get a pain free night of sleep. I only take a half of the puck. It works great!!! Only problem these pucks are hard to find. Wish more stores carried these pucks.