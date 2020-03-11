 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Pucks - PM 3:1 - 200mg (10 Pack)

by Clean Concentrates - Pucks Cannabis Confections

About this product

Pucks is a small batch medicated confection company best known for its gelatin based gummies, produced completely from scratch. The Pucks Pm is formulated as a sleep aid gummy with a 3:1 CBD/THC ratio. Each gummy contains 15mg of CBD and 5mg of THC with an additional 5mg of melatonin per gummy. These gummies are also infused with Chamomile extract and essence of lavender to assist in a synergistic effect. The natural mixed berry flavor pairs perfectly with chamomile and based off patient feedback we think our retailers will be more than pleased!

2 customer reviews

5.02

maciasrez

AWESOME for good sleep if you have back pain, insomnia or just have trouble sleeping this will help. Try 1/2 at first JARS at Metro center has them for $26

Grayray

I have severe back pain. I take these at night to get a pain free night of sleep. I only take a half of the puck. It works great!!! Only problem these pucks are hard to find. Wish more stores carried these pucks.

About this brand

Clean Labs is a Cannabis lab based in Prescott Valley, Az. We extract Cannabinoid Content, test if for potency, and use it to make products such as edible, vape pens, and topicals. We are a family owned business and strive to always product a pure, consistent, and accurate product. We are always adapting and evolving to stay up on technology and ensure that we maintain a high bench mark of quality throughout all of our products.