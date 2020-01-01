 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  Valley OG Nug Run Shatter 1g

Valley OG Nug Run Shatter 1g

by Clean Concentrates - Pucks Cannabis Confections

Valley OG Nug Run Shatter 1g

About this strain

Sin Valley OG

Sin Valley OG

Sin Valley OG is a 60/40 indica-dominant cannabis strain bred by Sin City Seeds, who crossed SFV OG with a Blue Power indica. The resulting hybrid boasts high-yields and well-structured buds with an earthy and sour lemon aroma. Beginning with a crushing blast of cerebral euphoria, Sin Valley OG brings an edge to your appetite while coercing muscles into serene relaxation.

About this brand

Clean Labs is a Cannabis lab based in Prescott Valley, Az. We extract Cannabinoid Content, test if for potency, and use it to make products such as edible, vape pens, and topicals. We are a family owned business and strive to always product a pure, consistent, and accurate product. We are always adapting and evolving to stay up on technology and ensure that we maintain a high bench mark of quality throughout all of our products.