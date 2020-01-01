Berry Lemonade Elixir - 100mg
by Dixie Brands
1 piece
$20.00
In-store only 14.1 miles
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Clean Concentrates Warm & Cozy is a fully medicated dehydrated instant hot chocolate mix. Each pack is 60 MG of active THC and is infused with caramel flavor and even comes complete with mini marshmallows! Simply mix the contents of the pack into warm milk, almond milk, or water stir and enjoy. Warm & Cozy is the perfect choice for a relaxing winter evening or afternoon!
Be the first to review this product.