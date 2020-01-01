 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
by Clean Concentrates - Pucks Cannabis Confections

Clean Concentrates Warm & Cozy is a fully medicated dehydrated instant hot chocolate mix. Each pack is 60 MG of active THC and is infused with caramel flavor and even comes complete with mini marshmallows! Simply mix the contents of the pack into warm milk, almond milk, or water stir and enjoy. Warm & Cozy is the perfect choice for a relaxing winter evening or afternoon!

Clean Labs is a Cannabis lab based in Prescott Valley, Az. We extract Cannabinoid Content, test if for potency, and use it to make products such as edible, vape pens, and topicals. We are a family owned business and strive to always product a pure, consistent, and accurate product. We are always adapting and evolving to stay up on technology and ensure that we maintain a high bench mark of quality throughout all of our products.