 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Wedding Cake Cartridge 0.5g

Wedding Cake Cartridge 0.5g

by Clean Concentrates

Write a review
Clean Concentrates Concentrates Cartridges Wedding Cake Cartridge 0.5g

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Wedding Cake

Wedding Cake
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

According to breeder Seed Junky Genetics, Wedding Cake, also known as Pink Cookies, is a phenotype of Triangle Mints. This delectable treat is rich with tangy sweet earth and pepper, taking notes and dimension from its OG lineage. Enjoy this double dose of dense dankness with care, as certain farms have noted its extremely high THC content.

 

About this brand

Clean Concentrates Logo
So Fresh & So Clean is our mantra for Clean Concentrates commercial grade Laboratory. We specialize in manufacturing the cleanest concentrates available to the medical marijuana community. It all starts with using the best product and taking the time to prepare it properly to insure quality is paramount. Our lab contains state of the art extraction and purging equipment. Our extraction methods are N-Butane, Carbon Dioxide, 100% Ethyl Alcohol and Water they are done in closed loop extractors using the finest medical grade co-solvents available. This is a carefully honed process that has many detailed steps each of which requires patients and methodical thought process. After extraction we then transfer our concentrate into one of our purging environments for removal of impurities and co-solvents for a final product unmatched in quality. After purging and refining we now have our Clean Concentrate that can be tested and made into Shatter, Wax, Crumble, Capsules, Food Grade Oil, and Oil Pens!