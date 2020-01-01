 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Candy
  5. Blue Raspberry /Peach Pucks 500 mg Pack

Blue Raspberry /Peach Pucks 500 mg Pack

by Clean Concentrates - Pucks Cannabis Confections

Write a review
Clean Concentrates - Pucks Cannabis Confections Edibles Candy Blue Raspberry /Peach Pucks 500 mg Pack

Similar items

Show all

About this product

New 500mg mixed variety pack of our two most popular flavors, Blue Raspberry and Peach Bellini . Pucks is a small batch medicated confection company best known for its gelatin based gummies, produced completely from scratch. Each THC varietal contains and 20mg of activated THC sourced from distillate. These gummies are also fortified with an additional 2mg of CBD in addition to the THC content.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Clean Concentrates - Pucks Cannabis Confections Logo
Clean Labs is a Cannabis lab based in Prescott Valley, Az. We extract Cannabinoid Content, test if for potency, and use it to make products such as edible, vape pens, and topicals. We are a family owned business and strive to always product a pure, consistent, and accurate product. We are always adapting and evolving to stay up on technology and ensure that we maintain a high bench mark of quality throughout all of our products.