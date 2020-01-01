CannaGuard Security
by CannaGuard Security
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
High resolution wireless camera with up to full color 720p resolution HD video and night vision for viewing in no light conditions. Includes configurable Video Motion Detection (VMD). Is easily configured with longer wireless range with 802.11n WiFi and Ethernet network connections.
Be the first to review this product.