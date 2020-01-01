 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Streaming Video Recorder

by Clearview Alaram

Clearview Alaram Services Consulting Streaming Video Recorder

Designed specifically to work with the ClearView hosted video service, it provides a 24x7 gapless, professional surveillance solution. Connect up to 4 ClearView video cameras for continuous recording. Recorded video can be accessed locally or remotely from a web browser or through our free apps. Povides 1TB of storage, also available in 2TB version.

About this brand

Protection. Awareness. Peace of Mind.