Do-Si-Dos Cartridge 1g

by Cleric Cannabis

About this strain

Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Linalool

Do-Si-Dos is an indica-dominant hybrid with qualities similar to its parent, OGKB, a GSC-phenotype. With glittering trichomes, bright pistils, and lime green and lavender leaves, this strain is a feast for eyes. Its aroma is pungent, sweet, and earthy with slight floral funkiness. These classic OG aromas blend nicely with medical-grade body effects that lean toward the sedative side with the addition of Face Off OG genetics. Enjoy a stoney, in-your-face buzz off the start that melts down over the body, prettifying the consumer with relaxation that emanates outward. 

About this brand

Cleric Cannabis is and i502 producer/ processor based out of Washington state.Cleric: We use IPM (integrated test management) techniques in all of our own and partnered gardens. IPM emphasizes the growth of a healthy crop with the least possible disruption to agro-ecosystems and encourages natural pest control mechanisms. Our flowers never have residuals of any substances outlawed by Washington Department of Agriculture with regards to cannabis. We also go a step further and don’t use any concentrated chemical extractions, such as Azidirachtin (azamax) whether they are certified organic or not. We do make use of organic bio-fungicides such as Regalia. We use genetics sourced from all over the world, as well as cultivars bred by The Cleric. In our selection we have placed an emphasis on taste while breeding and sourcing for a variety of effects. Our cultivation executive team has a collective 2 centuries of growing experience, in myriad conditions, in a variety of countries. Cannabis is, has been and will continue to be our life. ​