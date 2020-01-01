 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  5. Lemon Cake Distillate Cartridge 1g
by Cleric Cannabis

About this strain

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Linalool

Lemon Cake by Heavyweight Seeds is a potent sativa-dominant strain with sweet and musky aromas. Also known as Lemon Pound Cake and Lemon Cheesecake, Lemon Cake is a cross of Lemon Skunk and a “dangerously powerful Cheese,” according to Heavyweight. With a 9-10 week flowering time, squat morphology, and abundant yield, Lemon Cake is kind to growers, especially those outdoors. This strain emits a pungent citrus aroma with a musky Cheese undertone. Heavyweight Seeds recommends consuming this strain to combat stress, loss of appetite, and minor physical discomfort.

Cleric Cannabis is and i502 producer/ processor based out of Washington state.Cleric: We use IPM (integrated test management) techniques in all of our own and partnered gardens. IPM emphasizes the growth of a healthy crop with the least possible disruption to agro-ecosystems and encourages natural pest control mechanisms. Our flowers never have residuals of any substances outlawed by Washington Department of Agriculture with regards to cannabis. We also go a step further and don’t use any concentrated chemical extractions, such as Azidirachtin (azamax) whether they are certified organic or not. We do make use of organic bio-fungicides such as Regalia. We use genetics sourced from all over the world, as well as cultivars bred by The Cleric. In our selection we have placed an emphasis on taste while breeding and sourcing for a variety of effects. Our cultivation executive team has a collective 2 centuries of growing experience, in myriad conditions, in a variety of countries. Cannabis is, has been and will continue to be our life. ​