Cheese Quake Flower

by Cliffside Cannabis

About this product

Cheese Quake by Subcool's The Dank is a cross between Cheese and Querkle. A hint of grape is detectable, but its aroma is led by the funky sour aroma commonly associated with Cheese crosses. Expect to feel tingy invigoration followed by uplifting body sensations to help you feel relaxed and carefree.

About this strain

Cheese Quake

Cheese Quake
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Humulene
  3. Limonene

