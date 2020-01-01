 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Chernobyl Pre-Roll - 1g (2 Pack)

Chernobyl Pre-Roll - 1g (2 Pack)

by Cliffside Cannabis

Write a review
Cliffside Cannabis Cannabis Pre-rolls Chernobyl Pre-Roll - 1g (2 Pack)

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Tangie is another fantastic offering from DNA Genetics in Amsterdam that has quickly gained popularity in its home and is spreading elsewhere. This strain is a remake of sorts of the popular version of Tangerine Dream that was sought-after in the 1990s. The genetics on this strain are a cross of California Orange and a Skunk hybrid, and its citrus heritage is the most evident in its refreshing tangerine aroma. As a plant, Tangie grows best outside, producing sticky buds that provide euphoric yet relaxed effects.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Chernobyl

Chernobyl
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

Chernobyl is a sativa-dominant hybrid strain that carries a unique lime sherbet smell. Originally bred by Subcool's The Dank, this citrusy strain descends from Trainwreck, Jack the Ripper, and Trinity. Expect dreamy, long-lasting cerebral effects that will float you to a happy mood and relaxed mindsets. 

About this brand

Cliffside Cannabis Logo