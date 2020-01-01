 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Fruit Loop OG Flower

by Cliffside Cannabis

Cliffside Cannabis Cannabis Flower Fruit Loop OG Flower

About this product

Fruit Loops is an indica-dominant hybrid that smells as good as it sounds, Tucan sold separately. This luscious strain reeks of its recessive Grapefruit and Blueberry genetics and takes White Widow's moderate body effects further with every puff. This high potency hybrid lingers and is slightly stimulating, but overall, mellow. Fruit Loops is a must-have for those seeking heady conversations and shrugging off daily stressors.

About this strain

Fruit Loop OG

Fruit Loop OG

Bred by Archive Seed Bank, Fruit Loop OG is an indica-dominant cross of Irene OG and Face Off OG. By mixing two pungent OGs, Archive was able to pull out fruity terpenes while also holding onto the gassy OG aroma. Its potent high may leaving consumers in a calming state of bliss for hours upon hours.

 

About this brand

