  5. Platinum Pie Pre-Roll - 0.5g

Platinum Pie Pre-Roll - 0.5g

by Cliffside Cannabis

Locally grown and cultivated in Arlington Washington, our roots are deeply planted in the culture and heart of the Great Northwest. We are a family owned and operated garden of dedicated and experienced indoor growers, who’s passion for our craft knows no bounds. We firmly believe quality is more than just a term found in a mission statement, we believe it is an action. As such, we work hard 365 days a year to ensure all of our products are individually hand watered, packaged, slow cured and harvested weekly to ensure a consistently clean, tasty and fresh product in every Cliffside Cannabis package.

About this brand

