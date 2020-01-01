About this product

Locally grown and cultivated in Arlington Washington, our roots are deeply planted in the culture and heart of the Great Northwest. We are a family owned and operated garden of dedicated and experienced indoor growers, who’s passion for our craft knows no bounds. We firmly believe quality is more than just a term found in a mission statement, we believe it is an action. As such, we work hard 365 days a year to ensure all of our products are individually hand watered, packaged, slow cured and harvested weekly to ensure a consistently clean, tasty and fresh product in every Cliffside Cannabis package.