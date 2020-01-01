 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Wookies Flower

by Cliffside Cannabis

Cliffside Cannabis Cannabis Flower Wookies Flower

About this product

Locally grown and cultivated in Arlington Washington, our roots are deeply planted in the culture and heart of the Great Northwest. We are a family owned and operated garden of dedicated and experienced indoor growers, who’s passion for our craft knows no bounds. We firmly believe quality is more than just a term found in a mission statement, we believe it is an action. As such, we work hard 365 days a year to ensure all of our products are individually hand watered, packaged, slow cured and harvested weekly to ensure a consistently clean, tasty and fresh product in every Cliffside Cannabis package.

About this strain

Wookies

Wookies
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Humulene

Wookies (not to be confused with the strain “Wookie” or the enormous, sentient space-bears of Star Wars) is an indica-dominant cross of White 91 (The White x Chemdawg 91) and Girl Scout Cookies. Known for its loud terpene profile and high-THC percentage, Wookies grows the Cookies genetic line while standing firmly on its own in terms of effects. It combines the generous trichome production of White 91 with the minty, musky aroma of the GSC “Forum Cut” to create a strain that is potent and pleasing to the senses.    

