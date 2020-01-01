Clipper UK Ltd is a subsidiary of Flamagas S.A. who are the brand owner and manufacturer of Clipper lighters. Flamagas was founded in Barcelona in 1959 by the Puig family who are also synonymous with major brands in the perfume and cosmetics industries. Clipper UK are the exclusive distributor for all Clipper products throughout the UK and Northern Ireland, with direct supply to major multiple retail and the wholesale cash & carry sectors, as well as supply to distribution partners in the independent wholesale sector. Flamagas have subsidiaries and distribution in over 90 countries worldwide. For further information click here In 1972 Clipper became the first refillable lighter to be launched in the UK in the semi disposable category. Since its launch Clipper has become the world leader and Number 1 consumer brand in refillable lighters. This is primarily due to its instantly recognisable iconic design and high quality specification. Being one of the most prominent brands in the world lighter market, all Clipper Lighters offer the maximum level of guarantee. All lighters are manufactured using only the highest quality raw materials and include safety features such as a fixed flame, nylon body and a Child Resistant mechanism. By using strict quality controls we have complied to and exceeded the strictest international safety standards to ensure the status of all our products, meeting standards that cannot be met by competitors. Clipper lighters are manufactured in our own factories based in Barcelona Shanghai & Chennai. Each factory is a fully automated facility to ensure that each and every lighter produced is to the same high standard.