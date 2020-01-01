Berry Blossom CBD Hemp Seeds
About this product
Berry Blossom is a well-known, proven high CBD strain with a strong terpene profile and an aroma consisting of sweet berries. This seed variety has been field-tested in every US state, with excellent results. This extremely floral hemp strain features hints of candied raspberries and exotic undertones. Berry Blossom seeds consistently test at 15-18% CBD. All seeds offered through Clone Connect are produced without the use of heavy pesticides, chemicals, preservatives, or additives. Order Berry Blossom CBD seeds wholesale: https://cloneconnect.org/product/berry-blossom-cbd-seeds/
