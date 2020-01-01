GSC #1 (f.k.a. Girls Scout Cookies)
by Harvest
3.5 grams
$45.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
CBD 14.5% Δ9 THC: 0% Total Cannabinoids: 18% Organically-Grown Slow Cured Hand Trimmed Seedless Flower Elecktra CBD flower is resin-heavy, and is highly favored by full-spectrum CBD oil extractors and hemp flower connoisseurs. This flower's nugs are sticky and dank, and have an intense green color with bright bursts of orange, and deep purple stripes. Boasting a lineage featuring the historic strain AC/DC x ERB (Early Resin Berry), Elektra is a high CBD producer, and is non-intoxicating, with less than 0.3 percent Δ9 THC content. This sativa-dominant hybrid strain is famed for its fabulous forest scent. When consumers smoke Elektra, they report tasting an intriguing mix of piney, ‘woodland’ tones with tropical and citrus flavors. Primary Terpenes: Myrcene Pinene & Caryophyllene Purchase + COA: https://cloneconnect.org/product/elektra-premium-cbd-flower/
