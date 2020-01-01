Reserve 5th Element
by Harvest
3.5 grams
$45.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Total THC: 0.04% Total CBD: 13% Total Cannabinoids: 15.3% Packed with a sharp pineapple and mango aroma and subtle earthy and floral tones, this is a fantastic treat for any CBD hemp flower connoisseur to enjoy. The most pronounced terpene in Hawaiian Haze is myrcene, which is naturally found in mangoes. Other terpenes such as alpha-pinene and guaiol add floral and earthy notes. Hawaiian Haze also features a bit of spice, through a hint of the peppery terpene beta-caryophyllene. The bright flavors and elevating effects of this CBD strain make for the perfect uplifting and energetic bud for social events or when you need internal motivation and emotional or mental energizing. Be sure to enjoy this stimulating flower during the day. Purchase + COA: https://cloneconnect.org/product/hawaiian-haze-cbd-flower/
