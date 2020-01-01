 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  Hawaiian Haze CBD Flower

Hawaiian Haze CBD Flower

by Clone Connect

Total THC: 0.04% Total CBD: 13% Total Cannabinoids: 15.3% Packed with a sharp pineapple and mango aroma and subtle earthy and floral tones, this is a fantastic treat for any CBD hemp flower connoisseur to enjoy. The most pronounced terpene in Hawaiian Haze is myrcene, which is naturally found in mangoes. Other terpenes such as alpha-pinene and guaiol add floral and earthy notes. Hawaiian Haze also features a bit of spice, through a hint of the peppery terpene beta-caryophyllene. The bright flavors and elevating effects of this CBD strain make for the perfect uplifting and energetic bud for social events or when you need internal motivation and emotional or mental energizing. Be sure to enjoy this stimulating flower during the day. Purchase + COA: https://cloneconnect.org/product/hawaiian-haze-cbd-flower/

Clone Connect has done the extensive work of vetting industrial CBD and CBG hemp cultivators to remove risk and ensure you are purchasing from a lab tested, professional, reliable source. We bring only superior products and proven genetics into our network. We provide: - GCIA Certified, lab tested, feminized, high-yield industrial CBD/CBG hemp seeds, seedlings and clones - Bulk, smokable CBD-rich hemp flower to customers across the United States - Weather-Based Hemp Crop Insurance, to protect growers' investments Whether it’s a large-scale cannabis grower looking for trustworthy genetics, or a retail dispensary looking for a consistent supply of high-quality bulk CBD flower, or simply a newcomer to hemp looking for information and guidance, the team at Clone Connect is ready to help. Our mission to remove uncertainties and lack of accountability spans the entire hemp space and we won’t stop until we do so. We truly believe industrial hemp is a game-changer, the rare kind that we all can benefit from – and, if we’re honest, the kind we sorely need. As for our team? We’re environmentalists. We’re dreamers. We’re fixers. We’re Clone Connect! Phone: 1-855-840-4267 Email: admin@cloneconnect.org Location: San Diego, CA (PST) Business Hours: M-F 9 AM - 5 PM