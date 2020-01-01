 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Matterhorn CBG Hemp Seeds

by Clone Connect

Matterhorn CBG Hemp Seeds
Clone Connect Cannabis Seeds Matterhorn CBG Hemp Seeds

About this product

Expect big results when you plant Matterhorn CBG. This remarkably vigorous strain was bred from the industrial hemp strain Carmagnola, which has been farmed in Europe for over 15 years. Matterhorn CBG has over two years of field trials and has proven to be to be uniform and stable, with CBG levels up to 15% and THC levels are a very low 0.09% Matterhorn has quickly developed a reputation as one of the reliable CBG strains out on the market, and as anyone who’s been in this hemp game can tell you, reliability means a LOT. Lab-tested, feminized genetics are the foundation of your hemp grow. If you’re looking for a high-CBG industrial hemp product, Matterhorn is a great choice. Order here for only $1/per seed: https://cloneconnect.org/product/matterhorn-cbg-seeds

About this brand

Clone Connect Logo
Clone Connect has done the extensive work of vetting industrial CBD and CBG hemp cultivators to remove risk and ensure you are purchasing from a lab tested, professional, reliable source. We bring only superior products and proven genetics into our network. We provide: - Certified, lab tested, feminized, high-yield industrial CBD/CBG hemp seeds, seedlings and clones - Bulk, smokable CBD-rich hemp flower to customers across the United States - Weather-Based Parametric Hemp Crop Insurance, to protect growers' investments Whether it’s a large-scale cannabis grower looking for trustworthy genetics, or a retail dispensary looking for a consistent supply of high-quality bulk CBD flower, or simply a newcomer to hemp looking for information and guidance, the team at Clone Connect is ready to help. Our mission to remove uncertainties and lack of accountability spans the entire hemp space and we won’t stop until we do so. We truly believe industrial hemp is a game-changer, the rare kind that we all can benefit from – and, if we’re honest, the kind we sorely need. As for our team? We’re environmentalists. We’re dreamers. We’re fixers. We’re Clone Connect! Phone: 1-855-840-4267 Email: admin@cloneconnect.org Location: San Diego, CA (PST) Business Hours: M-F 9 AM - 5 PM