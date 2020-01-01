Matterhorn CBG Hemp Seeds
About this product
Expect big results when you plant Matterhorn CBG. This remarkably vigorous strain was bred from the industrial hemp strain Carmagnola, which has been farmed in Europe for over 15 years. Matterhorn CBG has over two years of field trials and has proven to be to be uniform and stable, with CBG levels up to 15% and THC levels are a very low 0.09% Matterhorn has quickly developed a reputation as one of the reliable CBG strains out on the market, and as anyone who’s been in this hemp game can tell you, reliability means a LOT. Lab-tested, feminized genetics are the foundation of your hemp grow. If you’re looking for a high-CBG industrial hemp product, Matterhorn is a great choice. Order here for only $1/per seed: https://cloneconnect.org/product/matterhorn-cbg-seeds
