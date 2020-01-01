Merlot CBD Hemp Seeds
by Clone ConnectWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Similar items
About this product
Merlot is always compliant and has CBD around 9.50% and a comfortably low 0.24% THC. This aromatic strain is compliant with both the 2014 and 2018 Farm Bill when grown and harvested properly. Hemp enthusiasts are sure to be familiar with the blockbusters Cherry Wine and Berry Blossom. Merlot is a cross of these two top performers and offers the best of both worlds. Merlot has inherited the fast finishing time from Cherry Wine and the remarkable vigor of Berry Blossom. Order Merlot CBD seeds wholesale: https://cloneconnect.org/product/merlot-cbd-seeds/
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.