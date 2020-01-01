 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Merlot is always compliant and has CBD around 9.50% and a comfortably low 0.24% THC. This aromatic strain is compliant with both the 2014 and 2018 Farm Bill when grown and harvested properly. Hemp enthusiasts are sure to be familiar with the blockbusters Cherry Wine and Berry Blossom. Merlot is a cross of these two top performers and offers the best of both worlds. Merlot has inherited the fast finishing time from Cherry Wine and the remarkable vigor of Berry Blossom. Order Merlot CBD seeds wholesale: https://cloneconnect.org/product/merlot-cbd-seeds/

Clone Connect has done the extensive work of vetting industrial CBD and CBG hemp cultivators to remove risk and ensure you are purchasing from a lab tested, professional, reliable source. We bring only superior products and proven genetics into our network. We provide: - Certified, lab tested, feminized, high-yield industrial CBD/CBG hemp seeds, seedlings and clones - Bulk, smokable CBD-rich hemp flower to customers across the United States - Weather-Based Parametric Hemp Crop Insurance, to protect growers' investments Whether it’s a large-scale cannabis grower looking for trustworthy genetics, or a retail dispensary looking for a consistent supply of high-quality bulk CBD flower, or simply a newcomer to hemp looking for information and guidance, the team at Clone Connect is ready to help. Our mission to remove uncertainties and lack of accountability spans the entire hemp space and we won’t stop until we do so. We truly believe industrial hemp is a game-changer, the rare kind that we all can benefit from – and, if we’re honest, the kind we sorely need. As for our team? We’re environmentalists. We’re dreamers. We’re fixers. We’re Clone Connect! Phone: 1-855-840-4267 Email: admin@cloneconnect.org Location: San Diego, CA (PST) Business Hours: M-F 9 AM - 5 PM