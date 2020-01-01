 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  5. Suver Haze Ultra Premium CBD Flower

Suver Haze Ultra Premium CBD Flower

by Clone Connect

About this product

The Suver Haze hemp strain is very special with a strong, intoxicating terpene profile of β-Myrcene, Farnesene, and β-Caryophyllene and features a high 13% CBD content. Not only does the flavor profile stand out among other high CBD flowers, Suver Haze Ultra Premium is also known for its uses in reducing stress, inflammation and pain, as well as boosting your overall mood. Your Ultra Premium CBD flower will be shipped in a stylish, black glass jar, which can be re-used or recycled.

About this brand

Clone Connect has done the extensive work of vetting industrial CBD and CBG hemp cultivators to remove risk and ensure you are purchasing from a lab tested, professional, reliable source. We bring only superior products and proven genetics into our network. We provide: - GCIA Certified, lab tested, feminized, high-yield industrial CBD/CBG hemp seeds, seedlings and clones - Bulk, smokable CBD-rich hemp flower to customers across the United States - Weather-Based Hemp Crop Insurance, to protect growers' investments Whether it’s a large-scale cannabis grower looking for trustworthy genetics, or a retail dispensary looking for a consistent supply of high-quality bulk CBD flower, or simply a newcomer to hemp looking for information and guidance, the team at Clone Connect is ready to help. Our mission to remove uncertainties and lack of accountability spans the entire hemp space and we won’t stop until we do so. We truly believe industrial hemp is a game-changer, the rare kind that we all can benefit from – and, if we’re honest, the kind we sorely need. As for our team? We’re environmentalists. We’re dreamers. We’re fixers. We’re Clone Connect! Phone: 1-855-840-4267 Email: admin@cloneconnect.org Location: San Diego, CA (PST) Business Hours: M-F 9 AM - 5 PM