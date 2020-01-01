Reserve 5th Element
by Harvest
3.5 grams
$45.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Total THC: 0.279% Total CBD: 13% Total Cannabinoids: 15.6% The Remedy, a cross between “Cannatonic” X “Afghan Skunk”, is a high-CBD indica strain that induces little to no psychoactive effects. This cannabinoid-abundant flower demonstrates one of the most exciting track records of providing relief for a wide variety of ailments. The Remedy features joyful green and yellow-tinted buds, which are covered in thick layers of glittering trichromes. Its broad-spectrum cannabinoid content and proportionate lemon and pine terpene profile create an uplifting, yet calming effect that can help you relax, yet is still light enough for daytime functionality and mental acuity. Patients turn to The Remedy for help with management of or as an adjunct therapy for seizures, chronic pain, autism, ADD/HD, inflammation, PTSD, and anxiety disorders. This makes The Remedy CBD flower a solid choice for veterans or those needing intense relief from physical or psychic pain and stress, without the jarring head change resulting from high levels of THC. Purchase + COA: https://cloneconnect.org/product/remedy-cbd-flower/
