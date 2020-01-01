 Loading…

Indica

Ice Cream Cake Rosin 1g

by Cloud 9 Confectionery

About this product

About this strain

Ice Cream Cake

Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Linalool

Bred by Seed Junky Genetics, Ice Cream Cake is an indica-dominant cross of Wedding Cake and Gelato #33. Completely flushed with icy trichomes, the buds express light green coloration with dark purple hues throughout. Ice Cream Cake maintains a creamy flavor profile with sweet hints of vanilla and sugary dough. Effects come on heavily, leaving you completely relaxed with a good night’s sleep soon to follow.

About this brand

Cloud 9 Confectionery Logo
Branded into the soul of Cloud 9 Confectionery is a commitment. A commitment to continue to be Oregon’s most trusted source for safe, effective and delicious cannabis edibles. From the first to the last bite, you’ll have a heavenly experience that will leave you craving even more. Divider Cloud 9 Confectionery uses the world’s highest quality cannabis oil, organic ingredients and sublime recipes. Our edibles are known from the highest reaches of the Himalayas to the deepest valleys of the moon. So go ahead, come munch with us.