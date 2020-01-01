 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Slimer OG Pre-Roll - 1g

by Cloud 9 Farms

About this product

The Slimer OG indica-dominant hybrid offers a double dose of ocean grown genetics through the heavy but functional Ghost OG and the complex aroma and subdued stimulation of White Fire Alien OG. Slimer OG will ignite your appetite and compel a sense of physical wellness. Expect a delicious earthy aroma with an air of OG Kush on the finish.

About this strain

Slimer OG

Slimer OG
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Limonene

