Burmese Kush Shake Flower

by Cloud 9 Farms

Cloud 9 Farms Cannabis Shake Burmese Kush Shake Flower

About this product

Bred by T.H. Seeds and including the California classic OG Kush, this plant will be dark green and have a piney aroma with a sweet aftertaste and tends to give consumers a calm, mellow outlook. Growth can be slow to start, so Burmese Kush is best for indoor conditions where growth speeds up, with plants flowering in 7-8 weeks. The effects also tend to come on slowly but can be strong and long-lasting once they do.

About this strain

Burmese Kush

Burmese Kush

