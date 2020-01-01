 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Forum Cut Cookies S1 Pre-Roll - 1g

Forum Cut Cookies S1 Pre-Roll - 1g

by Cloud 9 Farms

Write a review
Cloud 9 Farms Cannabis Pre-rolls Forum Cut Cookies S1 Pre-Roll - 1g

About this product

From Ethos Genetics, Forum Cut Cookies S1 celebrates the classic qualities of GSC genetics. Dense purple buds and covered in trichomes, while its flavor profile includes notes of earth, sandalwood, and fuel. This cut of cookies is potent with the same spacey cerebral and physical high that put the parent strain into the spotlight years ago.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Forum Cut Cookies

Forum Cut Cookies
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Humulene

From Ethos Genetics, Forum Cut Cookies celebrates the classic qualities of GSC genetics. Dense purple buds and covered in trichomes, while its flavor profile includes notes of earth, sandalwood, and fuel. This cut of cookies is potent with the same spacey cerebral and physical high that put the parent strain into the spotlight years ago.

 

About this brand

Cloud 9 Farms Logo
TBA