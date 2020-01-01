 Loading…
  5. Lava Cake Wax 1g
Hybrid

Lava Cake Wax 1g

by Cloud 9 Farms

About this strain

Lava Cake

Lava Cake

Lava Cake is a powerful indica-hybrid marijuana strain crossed between Thin Mint GSC and Grape Pie. Bred by Cannarado Genetics, Lava Cake is widely celebrated for its deliciously sweet flavor profile that puts out exceptionally smooth and cakey terpenes. Some users who smoke this strain say that it smells similar to freshly baked goods. The high you get from smoking Lava Cake will put your mind and body into a deep state of relaxation. This strain is ideal for after work, lazy days off, or for anyone seeking relief from anxiety and stress. Lava Cake buds come in a dense, bulbous structure with rich hues of purple and green that are camouflaged by dense and glistening trichomes.

