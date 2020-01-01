 Loading…

Monster Cookies Live Resin 1g

Similar items

About this strain

Monster Cookies

Monster Cookies
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Humulene

Monster Cookies is a indica strain made by crossing Girl Scout Cookies and Granddaddy Purple. Monster Cookies delivers a jarring dose of euphoria and relaxation. Its aroma is dominated by earthy notes, enriched by a grape and berry scent passed on by Granddaddy Purple. Hues of purple and green weave together under a silver blanket of crystal trichomes, colors that continue to darken with maturation. Calming sedation wells up over time, making this strain ideal for late night use. 

