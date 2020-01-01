About this product
The Slimer OG indica-dominant hybrid offers a double dose of ocean grown genetics through the heavy but functional Ghost OG and the complex aroma and subdued stimulation of White Fire Alien OG. Slimer OG will ignite your appetite and compel a sense of physical wellness. Expect a delicious earthy aroma with an air of OG Kush on the finish.
About this strain
Slimer OG
Terpenes
- Terpinolene
- Myrcene
- Limonene
