Reserve Blue Dream
by Harvest
3.5 grams
$40.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Tutankhamon (AKA King Tut) by Pyramid Seeds has kept the sour, skunky smell of its parent strain, AK-47, as well as the uplifting effects, making it a great choice for social outings or creative stimulation. This strain has built a reputation for having high THC levels, and the flavor has hints of fresh fruit and flowers that make this beautiful bud fit for a king!
Be the first to review this product.
Tutankhamon (AKA King Tut) by Pyramid Seeds has kept the sour, skunky smell of its parent strain, AK-47, as well as the uplifting effects, making it a great choice for social outings or creative stimulation. This strain has built a reputation for having high THC levels, and the flavor has hints of fresh fruit and flowers that make this beautiful bud fit for a king!