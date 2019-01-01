 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
24K Gold

by California Cannabis Clones

Sometimes called Kosher Tangie or 24k, this strain is slightly indica dominant (60% indica/40% sativa). It’s a result of a cross between Kosher Kush and Tangie which results in unique flavors as well as effects. Its name comes from the incredible flavor and fascinating frost-like gold appearance. For those who will be growing indoors, it helps if you’ve already got some growing experience. It’s a tall stretchy flower that is known to confound beginners. THC can range between 18% and 24%. It has a sweet orange aroma and a citrus flavor (from the Tangie) and a smooth high. http://cloudcityclones.com/strains/24k-gold

We understand the value in a growers time and money. We go above and beyond to make sure you get what you need to start growing. Cloud City Clones Marijuana Plants are all Verified and Pest free. You get what you order, no label changing. Our friendly drivers deliver anywhere in California.