by California Cannabis Clones

$12.00MSRP

About this product

Amnesia Amnesia is sativa-dominant.  There are a few genetics known to make up this psychotropic intense strain! Skunk, Cinderella 99, and Jack Herer are known contributors. With uplifting feelings, creativity sparks, and euphoria, this is a great choice for mood boosting. High THC content at 20%, low CBD. Yield: 9-10 weeks and moderate yield. Lineage Cinderella 99 Jack Herer Skunk Flavors Sweet Earthy Pungent http://cloudcityclones.com/strains/amnesia/

About this strain

Amnesia

Amnesia
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Ocimene

Amnesia is typically a sativa-dominant cannabis strain with some variation between breeders. Skunk, Cinderella 99, and Jack Herer are some of Amnesia’s genetic forerunners, passing on uplifting, creative, and euphoric effects ideal for treating mood disorders. Growers should expect a 9-10 week flowering period with moderate yields. This strain normally has a high THC and low CBD profile and produces intense psychotropic effects that new consumers should be wary of.

 

About this brand

We understand the value in a growers time and money. We go above and beyond to make sure you get what you need to start growing. Cloud City Clones Marijuana Plants are all Verified and Pest free. You get what you order, no label changing. Our friendly drivers deliver anywhere in California.