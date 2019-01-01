About this product
This strain flowers in 10 weeks and produces dense green buds that are tinged with purple and amber. Animal Cookies has a sweet and sour aroma that produces heavy body effects – sure to surprise even veteran consumers. For those experiencing severe pain, this is the best strain you’ll find. You’ll primarily feel relaxed and happy, along with some euphoria. Sleep and an elevated mood are also common. Medical uses include pain, insomnia, and fatigue. Some have used it for seizure disorders. The number one negative effect of Animal Cookies is a dry mouth and eyes. Some may experience paranoia or anxiety.
About this strain
Animal Cookies
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Myrcene
Animal Cookies is the child of legendary strains GSC and Fire OG. This clone-only strain flowers in 9-10 weeks and grows dense, frosty green buds tipped with purple. True to its name, Animal Cookies has a sweet, sour aroma with heavy full-body effects that will impress any veteran consumer. This potent medicine might be overkill for mild symptoms, but its ability to obliterate severe pain and insomnia is unprecedented.