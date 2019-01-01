 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
by California Cannabis Clones

About this product

This strain flowers in 10 weeks and produces dense green buds that are tinged with purple and amber. Animal Cookies has a sweet and sour aroma that produces heavy body effects – sure to surprise even veteran consumers. For those experiencing severe pain, this is the best strain you’ll find. You’ll primarily feel relaxed and happy, along with some euphoria. Sleep and an elevated mood are also common. Medical uses include pain, insomnia, and fatigue. Some have used it for seizure disorders. The number one negative effect of Animal Cookies is a dry mouth and eyes. Some may experience paranoia or anxiety.

About this strain

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Animal Cookies is the child of legendary strains GSC and Fire OG. This clone-only strain flowers in 9-10 weeks and grows dense, frosty green buds tipped with purple. True to its name, Animal Cookies has a sweet, sour aroma with heavy full-body effects that will impress any veteran consumer. This potent medicine might be overkill for mild symptoms, but its ability to obliterate severe pain and insomnia is unprecedented.

 

About this brand

We understand the value in a growers time and money. We go above and beyond to make sure you get what you need to start growing. Cloud City Clones Marijuana Plants are all Verified and Pest free. You get what you order, no label changing. Our friendly drivers deliver anywhere in California.