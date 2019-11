Kushmin_05h on October 19th, 2019

See a couple ppl asking Growers their thoughts on this strain so I figure I'll leave my thoughts from a cultivation standpoint. I did an Outdoor run including this strain last year, and have done several indoor runs with her since. Other strains I ran along side this girl include, MK Ultra, GG#4 and Critical Kush. Outdoor she outgrew, and outshined all. Also ran her indoor along side Tart Pops, Slurricane #7 S1, Sugar Cane, Do-si-Dos, Platinum Punch Remix, and Twisted Velvet all from IHG. This strain holds its own, and even stands out amongst all these, tbh I acutally prefer it to most in that arsenal. This strain had legendary bag appeal. Legendary potency and a legendary nose, as well as insanely high yields... Amongst the fire I cultivate from other well known breeders, this strain has been about the only constant in my rooms, besides the Slurricane and Sugar Cane, for the obvious reasons. My thoughts? You cannot go wrong with Chocolate Mint OG. Whether you're looking for potency, yields, or bag appeal, this girl covers all bases better than most strains out there. IMHO this strain is one of the most underestimated strains out there, for sure.