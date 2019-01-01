About this product
At Cloud City Clones we understand the importance of your time and hard earned money. We respect our growers, and help in any way we can. The strain you order are the strains you receive. No label changing, if we are out of stock we will simply suggest a similar strain, or take the pre order to deliver when that particular strain is ready. We are an honest and friendly nursery.
About this strain
Clementine
Terpenes
- Terpinolene
- Ocimene
- Caryophyllene
Clementine is a sweet, citrus flavored sativa hybrid that combines Tangie with Lemon Skunk genetics. The concentrated live resin of Clementine from Crocket Family Farms took home 2nd Place for the Best Sativa Concentrate at the 2015 Cannabis Cup in Michigan.