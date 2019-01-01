 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Cloud City Clones

by California Cannabis Clones

About this product

At Cloud City Clones we understand the importance of your time and hard earned money. We respect our growers, and help in any way we can. The strain you order are the strains you receive. No label changing, if we are out of stock we will simply suggest a similar strain, or take the pre order to deliver when that particular strain is ready. We are an honest and friendly nursery.

About this strain

Clementine

Clementine
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Ocimene
  3. Caryophyllene

Clementine is a sweet, citrus flavored sativa hybrid that combines Tangie with Lemon Skunk genetics. The concentrated live resin of Clementine from Crocket Family Farms took home 2nd Place for the Best Sativa Concentrate at the 2015 Cannabis Cup in Michigan.

We understand the value in a growers time and money. We go above and beyond to make sure you get what you need to start growing. Cloud City Clones Marijuana Plants are all Verified and Pest free. You get what you order, no label changing. Our friendly drivers deliver anywhere in California.