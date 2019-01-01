About this product
Created in the crossing of Lavender and Bubble Gum, this one is for the Pheno-hunters! This strain is full of fruity aromas and flavor! Producing heavy yields with a flowering time of 50 to 57 days. Will leave you feeling happy and stress free. Specifically great for relieving eye pressure! Bright glittering buds with a lot of orange hairs make this strain a beautiful nuggets to look at. Very Instagram friendly!
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Melon Gum
Melon Gum was born with the crossing of Lavender and Bubble Gum, who pass on a combination of fruity flavors and vibrant bud coloration. Sweet notes of melon, strawberry, and lemon come together to create an intricate flavor profile that lends this strain its name. Melon Gum produces heavy yields following its 50 to 57 day flowering time indoors, and outdoor cultivators should plan to harvest during the September and October transition.