California Cannabis Clones

Created in the crossing of Lavender and Bubble Gum, this one is for the Pheno-hunters! This strain is full of fruity aromas and flavor! Producing heavy yields with a flowering time of 50 to 57 days. Will leave you feeling happy and stress free. Specifically great for relieving eye pressure! Bright glittering buds with a lot of orange hairs make this strain a beautiful nuggets to look at. Very Instagram friendly!

Melon Gum was born with the crossing of Lavender and Bubble Gum, who pass on a combination of fruity flavors and vibrant bud coloration. Sweet notes of melon, strawberry, and lemon come together to create an intricate flavor profile that lends this strain its name. Melon Gum produces heavy yields following its 50 to 57 day flowering time indoors, and outdoor cultivators should plan to harvest during the September and October transition.

We understand the value in a growers time and money. We go above and beyond to make sure you get what you need to start growing. Cloud City Clones Marijuana Plants are all Verified and Pest free. You get what you order, no label changing. Our friendly drivers deliver anywhere in California.