by California Cannabis Clones

Purple Punch is a delicious dessert strain that is best suited for after dinner. Its effects are preferred for managing nausea, stress, minor body aches, and sleeplessness. Sweet and sedating union of two indica-dominant classics. Larry OG Crossed with Granddaddy grape candy, blueberry muffins and Kool Aid.

flying50

purple punch is smooth and relaxing. i used to have terrible insomnia, but now purple punch helps me fall asleep.

Purple Punch is the sweet and sedating union of two indica-dominant classics. By breeding Larry OG with Granddaddy Purple, the astonishing trichome laden Purple Punch was born, smelling of grape candy, blueberry muffins, and tart Kool-Aid. The potency of this strain gives the consumer a one-two punch to the head and body, initially landing between the eyes and settling down into the limbs. Purple Punch is a delicious dessert strain that is best suited for after dinner. Its effects may help with managing nausea, stress, minor body aches, and sleeplessness.

We understand the value in a growers time and money. We go above and beyond to make sure you get what you need to start growing. Cloud City Clones Marijuana Plants are all Verified and Pest free. You get what you order, no label changing. Our friendly drivers deliver anywhere in California.