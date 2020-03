skullerymaid on February 8th, 2020

Picked up a quarter of 99 Problems from Deshe after work and had no idea what to expect. I was surprised at how focused it made us. For a full hour, my partner sat by the fireplace playing a game, while I methodically ground nugs and rolled about twenty joints. Both of us were in our own little worlds, totally focused but chill. No munchies at all... there's a bag of Taco Bell still sitting here uneaten. I have a feeling this will be a phenomenal movie-watching strain... stoked to smoke another joint and hit up Netflix. Tastes great, smells great, zero paranoia or anxiety (and I am very prone to anxiety).