Sometimes you have to challenge the best, which is exactly what we have done with Cloud Cover’s in-house creation of 99 Problems, a cross between White 99 and Stardawg. With an aroma of refreshing sweet berries, this potent sativa will ignite the mind and invigorate the soul. Experience strongly advised, 99 Problems should not be approached by the faint of heart or those susceptible to paranoia.