Animal Blues

by Cloud Cover Cannabis

Cloud Cover Cannabis Cannabis Flower Animal Blues

About this strain

Animal Blues

Animal Blues

Bred by In House Genetics, Animal Blues is an indica-dominant cross between Platinum Blueberry Kush and Animal Cookies. Its buds are dense and dark green under a thick speckling of crystal trichomes. The aroma is fruity and sour, but also earthy with sharp notes of pine and spice. Pack this strain for days that require pain relief or an extra spark of creativity.

