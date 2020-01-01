Lemon Skunk Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack
by SunMed Growers
1 piece
$14.00
Pickup 56.9 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
To the true cannabis connoisseur, Chem de la Chem will be sure to impress. With its earthy funk, Deep Space Creation’s mix of Chem D and I-95 will test your will for consumption. Don’t let the smell dissuade you, though. One hit of this masterpiece will hook you for good with its mental and physical experience.
Be the first to review this product.