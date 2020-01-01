 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Chem De La Chem Pre-Roll - 1g

by Cloud Cover Cannabis

To the true cannabis connoisseur, Chem de la Chem will be sure to impress. With its earthy funk, Deep Space Creation’s mix of Chem D and I-95 will test your will for consumption. Don’t let the smell dissuade you, though. One hit of this masterpiece will hook you for good with its mental and physical experience.

