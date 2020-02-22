 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Coogies Flower

by Cloud Cover Cannabis

About this product

Cloud Cover cannabis is the product of passion, creativity, and hard work from an award-winning team of cultivation experts, led by Joel Ruggiero. Our team collectively has decades of experience in cannabis horticulture and a lifelong love of flower.

Hazelbug3

I hardly ever leave reviews on anything. This is my first weed review because I have yet to have a favorite strain. I just find that I like the effects of the one's I've tried so I like to mix it up. That has now changed. Way too deep here, but I am a person who really needs to think logically to handle their shit and damn. This did it. I went to my local dispensary store. I asked the girl for something good and she suggested coogies. The deepest question I had for the universe makes sense, and I was able to coherently write it down. Best high I have ever had. Deep thoughts, creativity, and I'm not glued to my chair. Great, chill high.

About this brand

