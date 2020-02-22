Hazelbug3 on February 22nd, 2020

I hardly ever leave reviews on anything. This is my first weed review because I have yet to have a favorite strain. I just find that I like the effects of the one's I've tried so I like to mix it up. That has now changed. Way too deep here, but I am a person who really needs to think logically to handle their shit and damn. This did it. I went to my local dispensary store. I asked the girl for something good and she suggested coogies. The deepest question I had for the universe makes sense, and I was able to coherently write it down. Best high I have ever had. Deep thoughts, creativity, and I'm not glued to my chair. Great, chill high.