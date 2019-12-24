 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Coogies - Gold Grade Flower

Coogies - Gold Grade Flower

by Cloud Cover Cannabis

Skip to Reviews
5.01
Cloud Cover Cannabis Cannabis Flower Coogies - Gold Grade Flower

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Cloud Cover cannabis is the product of passion, creativity, and hard work from an award-winning team of cultivation experts, led by Joel Ruggiero. Our team collectively has decades of experience in cannabis horticulture and a lifelong love of flower.

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

yeeyee4twampis

Super fire just like anything else from cloud cover

About this brand

Cloud Cover Cannabis Logo