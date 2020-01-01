Lemon Skunk Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack
by SunMed Growers
1 piece
$14.00
Pickup 56.9 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Before naming genetics in cannabis, strains were represented by their region. Taking you back to old-world cannabis, this Thai and Afghani cross, bred by DJ Short, will eradicate any proclivities to introversion. Freshen up on your current events because Flo’s prerogative is to get you socializing. This beautiful sativa will clear the mind, induce positivity, and pave the way for meaningful conversation.
Be the first to review this product.
This #1 rated Cannabis Cup winner of 1996 is the love child of Purple Thai and an Afghani Indica, bred by Dutch Passion and later propagated by DJ Short. The plant is described as having pear-shaped buds with purple calyxes. Flo can potentially be harvested multiple times, creating a "flo" of buds. The effects are characterized as light and energetic, allowing for clarity of thought.