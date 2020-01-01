 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  5. Fruit Loop OG
Hybrid

Fruit Loop OG

by Cloud Cover Cannabis

Cloud Cover Cannabis Cannabis Flower Fruit Loop OG

About this product

About this strain

Fruit Loop OG

Fruit Loop OG

Bred by Archive Seed Bank, Fruit Loop OG is an indica-dominant cross of Irene OG and Face Off OG. By mixing two pungent OGs, Archive was able to pull out fruity terpenes while also holding onto the gassy OG aroma. Its potent high may leaving consumers in a calming state of bliss for hours upon hours.

 

