 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Grape Stomper Flower

Grape Stomper Flower

by Cloud Cover Cannabis

Write a review
Cloud Cover Cannabis Cannabis Flower Grape Stomper Flower

About this product

Grape Stomper doesn’t allude to the methodology of vineyards for no reason. Crossing Purple Elephant and Chemdog Sour Diesel, this fresh sativa pops of fresh sour grapes while providing a jubilant pep in your step and jolt to the mind, perfect for the middle of the day consumption.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Grape Stomper

Grape Stomper

Also called "Sour Grapes," Grape Stomper is a craft hybrid strain created by Gage Green Seeds. A complex cross between breeder JojoRizo’s Purple Elephant and breeder Elite Seeds’ Chemdawg Sour Diesel, Grape Stomper has quite the pedigree. The effects of this strain are felt most in the head, but a pleasant, tingly body sensation usually appears after a few minutes. As the name suggests, Grape Stomper also features a strong, fruity aroma similar to grape candy. 

About this brand

Cloud Cover Cannabis Logo