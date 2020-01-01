Lemon Skunk Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack
by SunMed Growers
1 piece
$14.00
Pickup 56.9 miles away
Grape Stomper doesn’t allude to the methodology of vineyards for no reason. Crossing Purple Elephant and Chemdog Sour Diesel, this fresh sativa pops of fresh sour grapes while providing a jubilant pep in your step and jolt to the mind, perfect for the middle of the day consumption.
Also called "Sour Grapes," Grape Stomper is a craft hybrid strain created by Gage Green Seeds. A complex cross between breeder JojoRizo’s Purple Elephant and breeder Elite Seeds’ Chemdawg Sour Diesel, Grape Stomper has quite the pedigree. The effects of this strain are felt most in the head, but a pleasant, tingly body sensation usually appears after a few minutes. As the name suggests, Grape Stomper also features a strong, fruity aroma similar to grape candy.