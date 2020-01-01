 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Cloud Cover Cannabis

About this product

Relaxing and mellow, the original lineage of this fruity variety is OG Kush and Northern Lights. In the early 2000’s, well known grower Orgnkid attempted an S1 breeding project resulting in the phenotype of Bubba Kush dubbed Katsu Bubba Kush.

Katsu Bubba Kush

Katsu Bubba Kush

Katsu Bubba Kush is a unique Bubba Kush phenotype with a deep, floral terpene profile. Representing its genetic namesake in appearance and bud structure, Katsu Bubba’s nugs are dense and resinous. This strain’s high THC content hits the consumer with powerful euphoria that cascades over the body, relaxing and weighing down extremities. Utilize Katsu Bubba Kush to help with insomnia, nausea, and minor pain. Also, anticipate strong appetite stimulation.   

