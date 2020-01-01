 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Hybrid

Lemon OZ

by Cloud Cover Cannabis

Lemon OZ

About this strain

Lemon OZ

Lemon OZ

Bred by the Lemonnade team, Lemon OZ crosses Exotikz OZ Kush with the Original Lemmonade. The resulting cross is a balanced strain that tastes like a bowl of berries topped with a dollop of cream. The high may offer a nice low-key buzz that will put a smile on your face without overpowering your day.

