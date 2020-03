Ryanm1982 on January 17th, 2020

Picked thus strain up in grow healthy This was the first time in a while that they had this strain It looks real good lots of white crystals and buds break up nicely and a little turns into a lot once broken up To me the terpene profile reminds me a lot of sour Fidel It's a very mellow creative and focused high. I would use this in the afternoon But deff good flowers